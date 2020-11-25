Inter v Real Madrid: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Real Madrid to the Stadio Meazza for a crucial Champions League Group B clash.

An 80th-minute Rodrygo goal gave Real Madrid a dramatic 3-2 victory in Spain last time out and with Inter sitting on just two points after three matchdays, the Nerazzurri need a win on Wednesday night.

Inter will be buoyed by the fact they have never lost at home to Real Madrid, winning on five occasions and drawing the other two.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Gagliardini, Vidal, Young; Barella; Lautaro, Lukaku

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Odegaard, Modric, Kroos; Lucas Vazquez, Mariano, Hazard