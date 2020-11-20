Inter v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter are aiming for a win against struggling Torino on Sunday (kick-off 15:00) in order to avoid their poorest start to a season in terms of victories since 1984.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-2-1): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Vidal, Gagliardini, Young; Barella; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Sensi, Vecino, Pinamonti, Padelli, Brozovic, Kolarov.

Torino (4-3-2-1): Sirigu; Singo, Bremer, Lyanco, Rodriguez; Meité, Rincon, Linetty; Lukic, Bonazzoli, Belotti.

Unavailable: Baselli, Izzo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have won their last two Serie A matches against Torino and they could record 3+ consecutive wins against the Granata in the competition for the first time since September 2008.

– Since their return to Serie A (from 2012/13), Torino have lost only three of their eight away league games against Inter (W2 D3): during this period, only Juventus (one) and Roma (two) have recorded fewer defeats against the Nerazzurri at San Siro among the teams always present in the competition.

– Inter have won only three of their first 10 matches this season in all competitions (D5 L2): the last time the Nerazzurri achieved only three wins in their first 11 games of a campaign was back in 1983/84 under Luigi Radice.

– Torino won their last away league match against Genoa and could record two consecutive wins on the road in Serie A for the first time since November 2019; the last team under Marco Giampaolo to have won two away Serie A matches in a row was Sampdoria in March 2019.

– Torino have dropped the most points from winning positions (11) in the top five European leagues in 2020/21 – in the 2019/20 season, only Brescia (34) lost more points than the Granata (27) from winning positions in those leagues.

– Inter have netted the most headed goals in Serie A this season (four); only Marseille and Atletico Madrid (four) boast more players than Inter (three – Lautaro Martinez, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Ivan Perisic) with 1+ headed goal in the top five European leagues in 2020/21.

– Torino have scored six goals in the first 30 minutes of action in Serie A games this season, a joint-high alongside Atalanta; 50% of Torino’s goals have arrived in this period (6/12), with no team netting a higher percentage.

– Romelu Lukaku has found the net in his first two home league games this season, the last Inter player to score in each of his first three Serie A matches of a season at San Siro was Pablo Osvaldo in 2014/15.

o Ashley Young has found the net in his only Serie A match against Torino: the English winger scored in each of his first two games against a single Serie A/Premier League opponent only against Blackburn and Derby County, both with Aston Villa.

o Among goalkeepers with 5+ appearances in Serie A this season, only Alex Cordaz (46.9%) has posted a lower save percentage figure than Salvatore Sirigu (48.4%): from when Opta started collecting this data, in 2004/05, considering the Torino ‘keeper with the most apps in a single season, Joe Hart in 2016/17 (62.9%) had the lowest save percentage.