Inzaghi: Lazio have no excuses for ugly Udinese defeat

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has accepted responsibility for his side’s shock 3-1 defeat to Udinese on Sunday, but criticised the attitude of his players.

The Biancocelesti went into the game on an 11-match unbeaten run against the Zebrette but were comfortably defeated in Rome.

“We have no excuses,” Inzaghi said in the post-match press conference.

“We lacked humility and in Serie A you’re made to pay for these things.

“It’s an ugly defeat, we must reset as soon as possible. We knew that the Champions League would use up energy, other teams have also been tired this weekend, be we all should’ve done more.

“I was expecting something else from the guys. We’re all responsible, me first and foremost.”

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic returned to the squad after recovering from the coronavirus but failed to make it off the bench, and Inzaghi revealed that he hopes the Serbia international will feature in next week’s crucial Champions League group game away to Borussia Dortmund.

“He wasn’t up to playing, we talked about it yesterday,” Inzaghi explained.

“We’ll see if he manages to be in shape for Wednesday in Dortmund, we now have three training sessions available to us.”