Italy coach Mancini tests positive for COVID-19

The FIGC has announced that Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 55-year-old is asymptomatic and in isolation at his home in Rome.

“As part of the periodic checks carried out by the FIGC for the members of the technical staff of the national teams in view of the upcoming commitments in UEFA competitions, the coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for COVID-19,” the FIGC wrote in a statement.

“He’s completely asymptomatic and in compliance with the provisions in force, the Azzurri technician placed himself in fiduciary isolation at his home in Rome.

“The FIGC promptly notified the competent local health authority. The coach will be able to join the national team meeting in Coverciano once the path foreseen by the FIGC’s and the UEFA’s Return to play protocols.“

Italy will take on Estonia in a friendly on November 11, followed by Nations League matches against Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 15 and 18 respectively.

Mancini will be unavailable for the match with Estonia, meaning assistant Alberico Evani will take over, while his presence for the Nations League matches will depend on the result of further tests.