Italy v Poland: Official Line-Ups

Top spot in Group A1 of the Nations League is up for grabs on Sunday when Italy welcome Poland to the Mapei Stadium.

The two countries battled to a 0-0 draw the last time they squared off back on October 11, but assistant coach Alberico Evani – who will sit on the bench in place of the still absent Roberto Mancini – will be keen to secure three points that would make the Azzurri favourites to go through.

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Acerbi, Bastoni, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Insigne

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Reca; Krychowiak, Moder; Szymanski, Linetty, Jozwiak; Lewandowski