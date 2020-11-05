Juventus lose Ramsey through injury

Juventus will be without Aaron Ramsey for at least the next 10 days after the midfielder picked up an injury during Wednesday’s match with Ferencvaros.

The Bianconeri had no issues in cruising past the Hungarian side 4-1, but it looks to have come at a cost after the 29-year-old was forced to leave the match through injury in the second half.

“Aaron Ramsey was subjected to examinations at JMedical this morning,” read a statement on the Juventus website. “It revealed a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh.

“He will be re-evaluated in 10 days.”

As a result Ramsey will certainly miss Sunday’s match at the Olimpico with Lazio, but he could also miss matches against Cagliari and Ferencvaros on November 21 and November 24 respectively.