Reigning Serie A champions Juventus returned to winning ways in the Champions League, with a 4-1 victory over Ferencvaros at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Wednesday night.

In their last match in Group G, the Bianconeri lost 2-0 to Barcelona in Turin and Alvaro Morata had three goals ruled out, but it was the Spaniard who scored twice in Hungary, before Paulo Dybala two more after arriving from the bench.