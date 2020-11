Failure to secure all three points at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito saw Juventus’ defence of their Serie A crown stutter once more this season, with Andrea Pirlo’s side only able to draw 1-1 away to Benevento on Saturday evening.

In first half stoppage time, Gaetano Letizia cancelled out a Alvaro Morata opener, but despite having a full 45 minutes to find a winner, the Bianconeri rarely looked likely to make the breakthrough in southern Italy.