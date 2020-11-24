Juventus Player Ratings: Magical Morata and clinical Cristiano

Juventus confirmed their place in the Champions League knockout stages when they commence next year, but only after securing an unconvincing 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday night.

The visitors were the first to score in the Group G clash through winger Myrto Uzuni, but Cristiano Ronaldo drew the Bianconeri level and Alvaro Morata scored in injury time to clinch a vital three points.

Despite losing 4-1 in Budapest three weeks ago, the Hungarian side must have taken confidence from their last visit to Turin – defeating the Old Lady to clinch the 1965 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup – as they took a far more proactive approach in attack than previously.

With group leaders Barcelona defeating Dynamo Kiev 4-0 in Ukraine, the goal also secured Juventus’ progress to the Last 16 and keep alive hopes of beating the Spanish side to top spot.