Juventus Player Ratings: McKennie Magic and Ronaldo returns

Juventus ran out 4-1 winners against Spezia with Weston McKennie having a fantastic game for the Bianconeri when he grabbed an assist, and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo netting a double.

The Bianconeri went 1-0 up when Alvaro Morata dove tailed perfectly off of McKennie to open the scoring following unselfish play from McKennie who cut the ball across goal for the finish. Minutes later, Morata would add another cool finish but was rightfully ruled out for offside.

Juventus would be clawed back when Tommaso Pobega scored from a Paolo Bartolomei pull back and the two sides would go into the break level.

Ronaldo came off the bench to score minutes after entering the pitch when he rounded the keeper, before Adrien Rabiot added Juve’s third of the match with a good finish. Ronaldo would get the fourth and his second from the penalty spot.