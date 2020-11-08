Juventus player ratings: Ronaldo streak continues but Bianconeri drop more points

Juventus were left reeling after a stoppage time Felipe Caicedo goal consigned them to a 1-1 draw against Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.

The Bianconeri appeared on course for victory after Cristiano Ronaldo had prodded them into the lead at the Stadio Olimpico, whilst the former Real Madrid forward also rattled the crossbar.

Yet with just seconds remaining, substitute Caicedo spun in the box and fired home an equaliser with the final kick of the game, as Juventus had to settled for a fourth draw in five league games played out on the pitch.