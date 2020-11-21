Juventus Player Ratings v Cagliari: Cristiano at the double

Juventus moved up to second place in the Serie A table as they eased to a 2-0 win over a lacklustre Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Two goals in four first half minutes by Cristiano Ronaldo was enough to ensure that the Bianconeri would take all three points as the Isolani failed to register a shot on target over the 90 minutes.

Andrea Pirlo’s team will now turn their attentions to Champions League action as they look to make it three wins from their opening four group games when they host Ferencvaros on Tuesday evening