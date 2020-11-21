Juventus v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Juventus host Cagliari in Serie A this Saturday evening hoping to earn just their third on-pitch – and fourth in all – win of the season.

Andrea Pirlo’s side have started poorly this term, even drawing away to newcomers Crotone, though they are still without a defeat despite their struggles.

Cagliari, meanwhile, have had an up-and-down campaign so far, with three wins and three defeats from their seven fames.

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Demiral, De Ligt, Danilo; Kulusevski, Arthur, Rabiot, Bernardeschi; Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cagliari: Cragno; Pisacane, Klavan, Walukiewicz, Tripaldelli; Rog, Marin; Ounas, Pedro, Zappa; Simeone.