Juventus welcome Ferencvaros to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday evening for their Group G Champions League clash.

The Hungarian outfit were humbled 4-1 earlier in November and now Juventus are looking for their first home points in the competition this season.

Should Juventus earn victory, they will take a giant step to qualification for the knockout stages.

Juventus:Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Danilo, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Arthur, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Ferencvaros: