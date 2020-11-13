Kean pulls out of Italy squad, replaced by Okaka

Paris Saint-Germain forward Moise Kean has left the Italy squad after failing to recover from a nagging muscular injury.

The 20-year-old was called up to the Azzurri side by Roberto Mancini despite not being at full fitness, and he won’t take part in the upcoming Nations League fixtures after returning to France.

As a result Mancini has called up Udinese striker Stefano Okaka as a replacement ahead of matches against Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Italy welcome Poland to the Mapei Stadium on Sunday with Leonardo Bonucci also a doubt after the defender didn’t take part in training on Friday.

The Juventus man picked up a knock during the club’s recent clash with Barcelona in the Champions League, and as a result his presence is now in doubt.

It would be a special occasion for Bonucci should he play, as his next appearance for the Azzurri will be his 100th for the senior national team.