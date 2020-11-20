Lazio goalkeeper recovers from COVID-19

Thomas Strakosha has recovered from COVID-19 and the Lazio goalkeeper should be available for their match against Crotone on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the Biancocelesti since their 3-0 defeat to Sampdoria in Week 4 of the 2020/21 Serie A season and he was not in the squad for the 1-1 draw at home to Juventus due to the virus.

TuttoMercatoWeb reports that Strakosha took a swab at the Clinica Paideia in Rome on Friday morning and the result was negative, therefore making him available to be selected by Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.

Spanish veteran Pepe Reina has featured in the Aquile’s last three Serie A games as well as their last two Champions League fixtures in place of the Albanian international.

Strakosha has played in five competitive fixtures so far in 2020/21, conceding nine goals, and keeping one clean sheet, which was on the opening day of the current Italian league campaign against Cagliari.