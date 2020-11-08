Lazio player ratings: Caicedo stuns Juventus at the death

Felipe Caicedo netted a last-gasp equaliser with the final kick of the match as Lazio snatched a 1-1 draw against Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

The Ecuadorian striker spun and rifled in through a crowded box as the Biancoceleste looked destined for defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, as Lazio once again netted in stoppage time.

Lazio had been trailing to an early Cristiano Ronaldo goal and the Portuguese had rattled the crossbar, but Caicedo’s impact consigned Juventus to a fourth draw in their opening seven league games.