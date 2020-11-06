Lazio v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

A Lazio side who have been hit hard by COVID-19 of late welcome champions Juventus to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 12:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Reina; Luiz Felipe, Hoedt, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Fares; Correa, Immobile.

Unavailable: Anderson, Lazzari, Lulic, Proto, Radu, Vavro.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Danilo; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Rabiot, McKennie; Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Alex Sandro, De Ligt.

KEY STATISTICS

– The last draw between Lazio and Juventus in Serie A came back in January 2014 (1-1); there have been 10 Bianconeri successes and two Biancocelesti wins in the most recent 12 fixtures.

– In their record run of nine Scudetti in a row – starting from 2011/12 – Juventus kept more clean sheets against Lazio than against any other team in Serie A: 11 in 18 matches.

– After a streak of 14 home games without a win (D3 L11) against Juventus in the top flight, Lazio won the most recent one; the Biancocelesti could win two home matches in a row against the Bianconeri in Serie A for the first time since 2001.

– Lazio have conceded 12 goals in their first six Serie A matches this season for the first time since 1992/93 (14).

– Juventus have scored 14 goals in the league this season; in the previous 12 Serie A campaigns, the Bianconeri netted 14+ goals after six games only twice: 18 in 2017/18 and 15 in 2012/13.

– Juventus have recorded three wins and three draws in the league this season; during their nine Scudetti streak, they remained unbeaten seven times in the first seven matches.

– Since 2019/20, Lazio have gained the most points from losing positions in the big five European Leagues: 32, three of these coming in the most recent match against Juventus at the Olimpico.

– Since last season, Lazio’s Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile are the two players with the most goals (both four) scored in the 90th minute onwards in Serie A; Cristiano Ronaldo follows with three.

– Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of his three league games this season; in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95), only one Juventus player has netted in each of his first four Serie A matches of a season: Paulo Dybala in 2017/18.

– Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has scored seven goals against Lazio in Serie A: against no team has he netted more; the Argentinian striker made his debut in the Italian top flight against the Biancocelesti, at the Olimpico, in September 2012 with Palermo.