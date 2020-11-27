Lazio v Udinese: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio are out to extend their unbeaten run in this fixture to 12 games when they welcome Udinese to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 12:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Parolo, Leiva, Alberto, Fares; Immobile, Correa.

Unavailable: Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic, Escalante.

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Larsen, De Paul, Arslan, Pereyra, Ouwejan; Okaka, Lasagna.

Unavailable: Coulibaly, Wallace.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 11 Serie A games against Udinese, winning nine and keeping nine clean sheets in this run.

– Under Simone Inzaghi, Lazio have achieved seven wins in eight Serie A matches against Udinese (D1). Since he joined the Biancocelesti in April 2016, only Gian Piero Gasperini has won more games against a single opponent (eight v Sassuolo).

– Udinese haven’t scored in any of their last five away Serie A games against Lazio (L5) – the last Friulian goal on the road against the Biancocelesti was back in September 2014, with Cyril Théréau scoring in a 1-0 win.

– Udinese haven’t conceded in either of their last two Serie A games; they could keep three clean sheets in a row in the competition for the first time since March 2014.

– Lazio have picked up only five points in their first four home seasonal Serie A games (W1 D2 L1) for the first time since 2011/12, winning their fifth match back then.

– Lazio have received the most cards in Serie A this season (26 – 25 yellows and one red), while only Napoli (eight) and Roma (10) have fewer cards than Udinese (13). The Biancocelesti have received a card every 3.8 fouls, the lowest ratio in the current league season.

– Udinese have attempted the most crosses from open play in Serie A this season (147, 18 on average), however only one of these has led to a goal.

– Udinese have scored the fewest goals in the first 30 minutes of play in Serie A games this season (one). In addition, no other side have scored fewer than Udinese and Lazio in the first half of games(three).

– Lazio’s Ciro Immobile has been involved in 11 goals in 10 Serie A games against Udinese (eight goals and three assists) – only against Sampdoria (13) has he had more goal involvements in the competition.

– Lazio are the team that Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul has faced the most in Serie A (seven matches) without scoring or providing an assist.