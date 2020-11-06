Lazio with three cases of COVID ahead of Juventus match

Reports out of Italy state three Lazio players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their match with Juventus on Sunday.

Ciro Immobile, Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha were prevented from travelling by UEFA ahead of the Aquile’s trip to Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday, but questions continue from there.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Lazio underwent a further round of testing at the Campus Biomedico in Rome for the players that have been stopped by SynLab and UEFA, with three positive tests coming back.

The club will now notify the local health authority in order to begin contact tracing, though Luis Alberto isn’t one of the positive players after revealing he tested negative on Thursday.

The list of players currently unavailable after testing positive through tests performed by Synlab on November 2 are Ciro Immobile, Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha, while Djavan Anderson and Manuel Lazzari have been out since the round of testing performed on October 26.

Lazio have not confirmed the names of the positive players, though they did request a second round of tests which came back positive as well.