Lazio without Immobile, Strakosha and Lucas

Lazio will be without Ciro Immobile, Thomas Strakosha and Lucas Leiva as they take on Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Having beaten Borussia Dortmund in their first game in the competition and then drawn at Club Brugge last time out, Simone Inzaghi’s side sit level with the Belgians on four points from their two games.

But now they’re facing a tough trip to Russia without three important players.

TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that none of Immobile, Strakosha or Lucas left the club’s Formello complex with the rest of the side and, therefore, won’t make the trip to St. Petersburg.

Lazio completed a dramatic stoppage-time turnaround away to Torino on Sunday in Serie A, in which Immobile came off the bench to score a 95-minute equaliser before Felipe Caicedo won it in the 98th.

The Brazilian midfielder also came off the bench for the Biancocelesti, whereas Strakosha was an unused substitute.