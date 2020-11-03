Lippi: Conte and Zidane are two leaders

Former Juventus coach Marcello Lippi has praised the leadership qualities of Inter coach Antonio Conte and Real Madrid tactician Zinedine Zidane.

The 72-year-old coached both players in his first spell at the Bianconeri, saying that they brought different characteristics to his teams, and the duo will face each other in a Group B encounter in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

“They are two leaders,” Lippi said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I had plenty of them in that period. There was the charismatic leader, the one who said the right things at the right time, a technical leader, and an emotional leader.

“Zizou was the technical leader, everyone gave him the ball because he resolved any situation, he was ‘the system’. They would break away knowing that he would see them and launch at the ball at them.

“Antonio was an emotional leader, the driving force in training and in the game.”

Lippi had two spells coaching Juventus, firstly from 1994 until 1998 and again from 2001 to 2004.