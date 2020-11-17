Liverpool consider Torino defender as injury crisis intensifies

Torino centre-back Bremer has appeared on the radar of Liverpool as the Premier League champions battle an increasing list of injuries in defence.

With Virgil Van Dijk set to miss the majority of the season after surgery on a knee injury sustained against Everton in October, the Reds were dealt a further blow when Joe Gomez suffered a long-term injury on England duty last week.

Meanwhile, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also suffered knocks in recent weeks, and Tuttosport report that Liverpool will look for a short-term solution in the form of 23-year-old Bremer.

The Brazilian defender had been linked with a switch to the Premier League following interest from Everton and Fulham in the summer, and he is believed to be keen to move to English football.

Torino, however, are thought to be ready to offer Bremer improved terms to ward off Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp’s side remain confident that a deal can be struck to reinforce their defence.

Bremer has scored six goals in 46 appearances for Torino since joining from Atletico Mineiro in 2018 and has three years remaining on his current contract.