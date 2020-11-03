Liverpool Player Ratings: Jota dominates in Bergamo

Liverpool ran out convincing 5-0 winners in the third game of the Champions League with Diogo Jota in scintillating form where he grabbed a hat-trick and his all-round performance was sensational.

Liverpool went into the break 2-0 up with Jota grabbing a brace with some fantastic finishes and movement. Mohamed Salah added the third with a terrific breakaway from an Atalanta corner and placed the ball into corner of the net.

A couple of minutes later, Sadio Mane chipped past Marco Sportiello before Jota wrapped up his hat-trick and the scoring with another fine finish.

Jota is a new signing following his move from Wolves in September 2019 and has scored in his last four Liverpool matches.