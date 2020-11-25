Liverpool v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta face a tough task in Wednesday night’s Champions League matchday four as they travel to face Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds won comprehensively in Bergamo when the two sides met in matchday three, leaving Atalanta in need of a positive result while Jurgen Klopp’s side are in the comfortable position of having one foot in the competition’s last 16, having taken maximum points from their three games so far.

Gian Piero Gasperini is happy to welcome Pierluigi Gollini, Robin Gosens and Marten de Roon back into his XI though, with the three having missed out last time out, though they did all feature in the weekend’s draw away to Spezia in Serie A.

Liverpool: Alisson, N. Williams, R. Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Origi.

Atalanta: Gollini, Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Pessina, Gomez, Ilicic.