Local health authorities stop players answering Italy call up

Despite 41 players being called up by Italy coach Roberto Mancini for the games against Estonia, Poland and Bosnia, only 18 of them have showed up for training at Coverciano.

This is due to a decision taken by local health authorities who stopped players from Sassuolo, Fiorentina, Genoa, Inter, Lazio and Roma answering the call in order to respect the self-isolation protocol.

A statement by the FIGC read: “Eight more players are due to arrive on Tuesday evening after being given an extra 48 hours off by Roberto Mancini – Bonucci, Chiesa, Donnarumma, Florenzi, Insigne, Jorginho, Kean and Meret – Three Sassuolo players (Berardi, Caputo and Locatelli) will complete their period of isolation on Tuesday, as well.

“A further ten players will remain in self-isolation: Acerbi, Barella, Biraghi, Castrovilli, Cristante, D’Ambrosio, Immobile, Mancini, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Spinazzola.”

It’s yet to be understood if all those 10 players will be able to answer the call or not. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, there is optimism about Inter and Fiorentina players, while it’s almost certain that Lazio and Roma players will be forced to skip international duty.

On top of that, Mancini has lost West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna, AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa due to injuries. Their places have been taken by Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni, Hellas Verona’s Mattia Zaccagni and Sassuolo’s Gian Marco Ferrari, once he ends his self-isolation period.

Italy will play against Estonia on Wednesday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, before two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Poland on Sunday, October 15 in Reggio Emilia and against Bosnia in Sarajevo on Wednesday, October 18.