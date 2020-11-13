Luis Alberto: Lazio buy a plane but don’t pay us

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto isn’t impressed by the club’s new private plane after hitting out at the purchase.

Owner Claudio Lotito has splashed the cash in buying a Boeing 737 to celebrate the team’s 120th anniversary and return to the Champions League.

However the purchase doesn’t sit well with Luis Alberto, who didn’t shy away from criticizing the new acquisition on Twitch and Instagram.

“It’s all nice, but when will we deal with the people that are inside? What a look,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

The Spaniard didn’t back down from his stance on Twitch, adding further fuel to the fire.

“I saw the plane, but we have to pay for it,” he stated. “They buy things but they don’t pay us.”

Alberto isn’t pleased with Lazio’s approach to the COVID crisis, as player wages were cut to deal with the lockdown.