Maldini: AC Milan must try to secure qualification

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini is hopeful the Rossoneri can secure qualification into the next round of the Europa League, though he knows they will be tested by Lille.

The Rossoneri currently top Group H after securing maximum points from their first two matches, but the Italian knows nothing will be easy against the French side.

“Lille are a very strong team,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “They are second in a competitive league and the only reason they aren’t in the Champions League is because their season was stopped in March.

“They have done great work and it will be an important test. We are playing at home and we will try to secure qualification.”

Milan currently top the table in Serie A after six matches, but Maldini isn’t ready to call the Rossoneri a contender just yet.

“I was optimistic when things weren’t going well either,” he added. “I saw a lot of positives, but this consistency has been a surprise, though it comes from the stability within the team and club.

“I don’t know if we’re ready to win, but if we reach the end of the season without the Scudetto we won’t be disappointed.

“We’ll be disappointed if we don’t give our all to finish as high up the standings as possible.

“Calling us title contenders at this time is a bit of a stretch.”