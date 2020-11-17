Manchester City join Barcelona in pursuit of Inter forward

Barcelona aren’t alone in their pursuit of Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, with Manchester City now keen on making a move for the Argentine.

The Catalans have been targeting Lautaro for some time now, making him a priority in recent transfer windows but never finding an agreement with the Serie A club.

Now, according to English media, Pep Guardiola and City would be delighted to have him at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero’s contract in Manchester is set to expire in 2021 and he’s not expected to continue beyond then, leaving City to turn their attention elsewhere in search of a replacement.

Eurosport, additionally, suggest that the Citizens have him as their own top priority, although Lionel Messi and Erling Braut Haaland are also being considered.

Inter are asking for €111 million for the 23-year-old, who has established himself as a regular for Argentina of late.