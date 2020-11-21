Mancini back for Italy after recovering from COVID

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has announced that he has recovered from coronavirus after testing negative.

The 55-year-old was forced to sit out the recent international break that saw the Azzurri pick up three victories from three matches.

Alberico Evani sat on the bench in his place as Italy picked up wins over Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

“I received word of the negative swab this afternoon,” Mancini told Gazzetta dello Sport during the online presentation of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s autobiography. “I’m done, I’m fine.”