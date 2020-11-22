Mkhitaryan magic punishes Parma as Roma continue winning run

Mkhitaryan magic punishes Parma as Roma continue winning run
Alasdair Mackenzie Date: 22nd November 2020 at 4:54pm
Written by:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the hero for Roma once again as he scored twice in a 3-0 win over Parma that sent the Giallorossi just one point off the Serie A summit on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder scored a hat-trick against Genoa before the international break, and took his scoring run to six goals in three games with a superb brace against the Crociati.

Roma were comfortable despite missing key players like Edin Dzeko, Marash Kumbulla and Chris Smalling, as a Borja Mayoral strike and Mkhitaryan double had the game put to bed by half time.

The visitors set up to sit deep and spring counter-attacks, but two goals in four minutes from the ruthless Romans soon forced Fabio Liverani to tear up his game plan.

Mayoral latched onto a clever Spinazzola before sending a neat finish into the corner from a tight angle for his first Serie A goal.

Moments later, Mkhitaryan unleashed a thunderbolt of a half-volley from 30 yards out into the top corner to double Roma’s advantage, and the Armenian then tapped in a Rik Karsdorp cross at the back post before the interval.

Roma pushed for more in a less eventful second half, with Leonardo Spinazzola coming the closest when his close-range effort struck Luigi Sepe before coming off the crossbar.

It was Roma’s third consecutive league victory and moved Paulo Fonseca’s side up to third place in the standings.

 

Related articles