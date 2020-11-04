Morata leads the way as Juventus coast past Ferencvaros

There was no VAR to deny Alvaro Morata against Ferencvaros on Wednesday night as the Spaniard led the way with a brace for Juventus in their 4-1 victory.

The striker saw three goals called back in the Bianconeri’s defeat to Barcelona last time out in the Champions League, but he made up for it by slotting home the opener and adding a well-taken second to put the Italian side out front.

Paulo Dybala made the most of some horrendous passing by the Ferencvaros defence for the third while Lasha Dvali added an own-goal after another comical error. Frank Boli netted a late consolation goal for the home side.

Juventus needed just seven minutes to open the scoring, with Juan Cuadrado bursting down the right and rolling a ball across the six-yard box that Morata tapped home.

Oleksandr Zubkov wasted a good chance despite being left unmarked by the Bianconeri backline on what was a rare venture forward by the home side.

It should have been 2-0 when Morata send Cristiano Ronaldo in on goal, however Miha Blazic kept his cool and neutralized the danger with a great last-ditch tackle.

Aaron Ramsey was forced off after the restart after picking up a knock with Weston McKennie on to replace him, while Ronaldo missed a golden opportunity to ice the match after Ferencvaros gave away the ball in poor fashion. The Portuguese ace opted not to pull it back for Morata, and instead his angled effort went across the face of goal and wide of the mark.

It didn’t matter as Morata netted his second of the night in fine fashion. Ronaldo found space down the right and his cross was dummied by McKennie and fired into the top corner from the edge of the area by the Spaniard.

Juventus put an end to proceedings in the 72nd minute after taking advantage of a gift from Ferencvaros. A horrible Blazic back-pass was fumbled by Denes Dibusz, opening the door for substitute Dybala to slot home into an empty net.

Ferencvaros didn’t learn their lesson the first time and committed the same mistake in the 81st minute. Another poor back-pass was mishandled by Dibusz with Dybala firing home, however it goes down as Dvali own goal after he tried clearing the ball off the line.

All that was left was for Wojciech Szczesny to keep a clean sheet but those hopes were dashed in injury time when Boli fired home after picking up his own rebound from close range.