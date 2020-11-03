Muriel likely to start ahead of Ilicic against Liverpool

Luis Muriel is looking more likely than Josip Ilicic to start for Atalanta against Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

For the second season in a row, Atalanta face the Premier League champions in their Champions League group – having been drawn against Manchester City last season – and they host the Reds in Bergamo this Tuesday for their first-ever meeting.

On the day of the game, TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that Luis Muriel has emerged as a favourite to start.

It had been thought that Josip Ilicic might start alongside Papu Gomez and behind Duvan Zapata in attack, though Zapata’s compatriot appears as though he could be set to make Gian Piero Gasperini’s XI.

Mario Pasalic and Ruslan Malinovskyi are other options, as is Alexey Miranchuk. Marten de Roon’s absence, however, could see either the Croatian or the Ukrainian drop into a deeper role.