Napoli to have Juventus punishment appeal heard

Napoli will have their appeal heard in front of the Corte Sportiva d’Appello in order to wipe out the 3-0 defeat given by the Disciplinary Commission, the punishment for not showing up for the game against Juventus.

On October 4 the club didn’t travel to Torino as they believed they had been banned from travelling by health authorities after two players, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, tested positive for coronavirus.

Lega Calcio, despite Napoli’s request, didn’t postpone the match pointing out that the game could have been played under the regulations described by the COVID-19 protocol signed by all the clubs before the beginning of the season.

Based on the same regulation, Napoli docked one point in addition to the 3-0 defeat.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will attend the session in order to reiterate that he didn’t ask an intervention from health authorities and that the ban received by the club has to be considered as a force majeure event.

Napoli’s lawyer Mattia Grassani will also show evidence that the trip to Torino was planned in detail, with thingns. like a new round of tests to be held for players and staff at the hotel on the morning of the game.

In case the Disciplinary Commission’s decision is upheld, Napoli will appeal it again in front of Coni’s Collegio di Garanzia, the third degree of sports justice in Italy.

If the Disciplinary Commission’s decision is overturned, Napoli will receive the point docked back and the game against Juventus will be played in the next few weeks.