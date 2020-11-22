Napoli v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Napoli will look to draw level with AC Milan in the Serie A standings when the two teams clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night.

The Rossoneri will be led by Daniele Bonera as coach Stefano Pioli and his assistant have tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the former defender will reunite with one-time teammate Gennaro Gattuso.

Napoli will be confident of picking up some points given their recent record against Milan, with the Partenopei unbeaten – six wins and five draws – from their last 11 Serie A matches with the Rossoneri.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Bakayoko; Politano, Lozano, L Insigne; Mertens

AC Milan: G Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic