Napoli v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Napoli host Roma on Sunday evening in the first Derby del Sole of the 2020/21 Serie A season and it will be the first league game the Partenopei will play since the passing of club legend Diego Maradona.

Giallorossi captain Edin Dzeko is back in the team after recovering from COVID-19 but both teams have their share of absentees.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will be unavailable due to a shoulder injury while Amir Rrahmani and Elseid Hysaj are recovering from COVID-19.

Roma will miss Marash Kumbulla due to COVID-19 while Davide Santon, Chris Smalling, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Javier Pastore are injured.

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian, Demme, Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne, Mertens

Roma: Mirante; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko