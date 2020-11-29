Napoli will wear special kit in honour of Diego Maradona

With the passing of Napoli legend Diego Maradona, Napoli have unveiled a new kit that is dedicated to the man himself.

Maradona won two Scudetti while at Napoli, breaking the hegemony of northern teams as well as the 1989 UEFA Cup, further cementing himself as a club legend.

“A year ago, together with Kappa, we thought of designing a special jersey that echoes Diego Maradona, his beloved Argentina and the close-knit bond with the people of Naples,” the statement began.

“Our hope was that Diego would be able to see it, perhaps even wear it and share in our excitement about it.

“It was agreed that the new kit would be unveiled on matchday nine of the Serie A campaign, during the match between SSC Napoli and Roma.

“The Kombat jersey that the players will don tonight will have an even greater significance than initially intended.”