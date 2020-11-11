New look Italy secure routine win over Estonia

A completely new look Italy side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Estonia at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as they continued their impressive record under coach Roberto Mancini.

Despite being absent from the bench on Wednesday evening after a positive COVID-19 test, Mancini’s record as Azzurri boss is now 16 victories from 23 games with five draws and only two defeats.

Stand in coach Alberico Evani handed starts to highly regarded youngsters Sandro Tonali and Alessandro Bastoni, with others such as Kevin Lasagna and Vincenzo Grifo who have little experience at international level, also being given the nod.

Italy as expected dominated possession from the start and after 14 minutes Grifo broke the deadlock with a fantastic curling strike from just outside the penalty box.

Shortly after Federico Bernardeschi made it 2-0, coming in from the right on to his left foot and firing into the bottom corner of the goal.

The home side continued to control the game with Estonia struggling to escape their own half, though with Italy creating some good moves the Azzurri weren’t clinical even with the final stages.

Matteo Pessina, Luca Pellegrini and Pietro Pellegri their Italy debuts in the second half and just after the substitutions Italy added a third goal.

Roberto Gagliardini was fouled in the box after a mazy run and Grifo stepped up to the penalty spot to get his second goal of the night.

Then, Riccardo Orsolini finished off the evening with a second Italy penalty to make it 4-0 and good night’s work for the Azzurri.