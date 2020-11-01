Parachuting flares and shared points between Sampdoria and Genoa

Sampdoria were held to a 1-1 draw against Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna on Sunday evening in Serie A.

Both goals came in a five-minute spell in the first half with Jakub Jankto opening the scoring for Il Doria but Gianluca Scamacca drew level for the Rossoblu soon after.

Due to no crowd being allowed into the stadium, flares had came into the stadium in parachutes in the early minutes of the game.

The Blucerchiati dominated possession but there weren’t any clear chances created in the first 10 minutes. Tommaso Augello and Gaston Ramirez had chances to open the scoring but they both failed to hit the target.

Jankto gave Sampdoria a well-deserved lead after 23 minutes when he received a pass from Ramirez, beat a defender on the right-wing, and beat Mattia Perin in the Genoa goal with a powerful angled drive.

Cristian Zapata was denied an equaliser after an excellent save from Emil Audero but the Grifone did not have to wait long for it to come as Scamacca beat Audero with a low drive in the 28th minute.

Sampdoria defender Bartosz Bereszynski lost the ball on the right and Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella could have given the Rossoblu the lead but his shot went wide.

Genoa had another opportunity when Goran Pandev shot straight at Audero, otherwise chances were at a premium for the first 25 minutes of the second half. While Samp tried to control the game, the Grifone would try to counter but to little avail.

Sampdoria squandered a great chance to regain the lead when substitute Keita Balde had a shot saved by Perin but Mikkel Damsgaard shot horribly wide with the rebound and was soon replaced by Antonio Candreva.

Keita Balde got into a scoring position again and this time Candreva failed to capitalise on the rebound but he was then called offside. Candreva then had a chance from a free-kick but it went about a metre to the left of the goal.

Marko Pjaca shot straight at Audero after a Genoa counterattack but it was Samp that still looked more likely to get the winner. Candreva combined with Morten Thorsby around the edge of the penalty box but the winger blasted his shot high.