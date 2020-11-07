Parma and Fiorentina share spoils in bore draw

STADIO ENNIO TARDINI (Parma) – Both sides arrived at the Tardini in need of three points on Saturday evening, but both Fiorentina and Parma will have ended the night disappointed as they played out a bore draw.

Beppe Iachini and Fabio Liverani’s sides completely cancelled one another out in an uneventful game, leaving with a result that won’t have pleased either set of supporters.

Aside from a couple of half-chances for the visitors, not much of note happened in the opening 45 minutes as neither side appeared willing to take many chances.

Franck Ribery saw a tame shot saved by Luigi Sepe after he wandered in from the left of the box and Christian Kouame headed over with what was probably the clearest opportunity of the first half, finding himself on the end of a Cristiano Biraghi cross.

The Crociati lacked accuracy in the final third and even on the rare occasion that they did venture forward, misplaced passes let them down and saw any attack come to an end.

Biraghi probably should have opened the scoring within five minutes of the restart after being put through by Erick Pulgar, but his shot was turned behind by Sepe.

Franck Ribery looked to cause some trouble for the Gialloblu when he found himself in possession, but the No.7 was often isolated and not given any passing options by his static teammates.