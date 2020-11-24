Parma president Krause: No more 3-5-2, from here we attack

Kyle Krause wants Parma coach Fabio Liverani to stop using the 3-5-2 formation for future matches.

The former Lecce tactician replaced Roberto D’Aversa at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and he has switched from his preferred 4-3-1-2 to a back three formation in the last three rounds of the current Serie A season, with very little success.

After the 3-0 defeat to Roma on Sunday, the lack of results prompted the Parma president to go onto social media and demand a change in formation as well as football philosophy.

“In just 3 months, we have experienced an extraordinary amount of change,” Krause said on Twitter.

“New coach, sporting director, owner, players. We are changing how we play. No more 3-5-2, from here on out we attack.

“We are getting stronger. We are here for the long-term.”

Parma have only registered one victory in the 2020/21 Serie A season, a 1-0 win against Hellas Verona in Week 3.