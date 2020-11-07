Parma v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Parma host Fiorentina at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday evening with both sides in desperate need of three points, even at these still early stages of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

The Crociati sit on just five points from their opening six fixtures and will be hoping to build on their 2-2 draw at Inter last time out, with pressure starting to build on Fabio Liverani in Emilia-Romagna.

Fiorentina meanwhile have had their own complications under Beppe Iachini and have picked up just seven points so far, despite their promising squad. With just one win in their last five in Serie A and a disappointing performance in last week’s loss at Roma, La Viola will want to bounce back in Parma.

Parma: Sepe; Osorio, Alves, Gagliolo; Grassi, Kucka, Hernani, Kurtic, Pezzella; Inglese, Gervinho.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Caceres, Milenkovic, Igor; Venuti, Amrabat, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Biraghi; Kouame, Ribery.