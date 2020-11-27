Percassi: Atalanta are a model and do not realise the miracles we are doing

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has hit back at criticism of the inconsistent form of La Dea, saying that what the club has been performing miracles in recent years.

The Orobici earned a surprise 2-0 victory against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday evening but they had been held to a 0-0 draw against Spezia on Saturday in Serie A.

This fluctuation in form has prompted the Atalanta patron to respond to any criticism of his club’s results on the pitch.

“This is the real drama that makes you disappointed,” Percassi told Corriere di Bergamo. “Draw a match and it becomes the end of the world.

“We are Atalanta and it is no coincidence that our first goal is always salvation. Who are we kidding?

“We don’t realise the miracles that a provincial club are doing. We are a model.

“It becomes intolerable to think that the world will fall if we draw a match. Those who criticize are not true Atalanta supporters.”