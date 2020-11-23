Pirlo key to Cristiano Ronaldo seeing out Juventus contract

A lot has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in recent weeks, with the Portuguese being linked with a number of Europe’s biggest sides over the international break.

But the forward’s future appears to lie in Turin, at least until his current deal ends in 2022.

Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport are reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus to see out his current deal, largely thanks to the relationship he has with coach Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo and Ronaldo clicked from their very first conversation and now the coach wants the No.7 to keep on breaking records, while Cristiano wants to help the new coach win Serie A in his first season in charge.

“Ronaldo, enchanted by Pirlo,” read a headline in Tuttosport’s digital editions. “He’ll stay at Juventus until 2022.”

The Old Lady’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, also commented on the player’s future, insisting that he won’t be on his way out of the club.

“I can assure you that his future is at Juventus,” Paratici told DAZN. “Obviously, news comes out every day, but we don’t pay attention to it.”