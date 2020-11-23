PODCAST: Forget AC Milan, Sassuolo are going to win Serie A

It’s Jeremie Boga’s world and all of us, Zlatan Ibrahimovic aside, are just living in it. Sassuolo and AC Milan both impressed again to stay ahead of the rest in Serie A after eight rounds of fixtures.

Thankfully, Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski, and Vito Doria are here with the Forza Italian Football Podcast to talk through it all, from Ibrahimovic’s time-defying brilliance to Sassuolo, Juventus, Inter, Atalanta, and the rest.

There was plenty to talk about as the international break was immediately forgotten, including Luis Alberto’s criticism of Lazio’s purchase of a private jet.

There was drama everywhere, so don’t miss this week’s pod.

