PODCAST: Napoli inspired as Serie A mourns Diego Maradona

Serie A is mourning the greatest player to ever play football this week, following the passing of Diego Maradona.

His loss is felt more than most in Naples, where Napoli honoured their icon with a 4-0 hammering of Roma, rounding off an eventful Sunday of Serie A. Conor Clancy, Kev Pogorzelski, and Vito Doria got together again to chat El Diego, Napoli, and all of the weekend’s football.

Elsewhere, Juventus dropped points again, as did Atalanta, Lazio, and Sassuolo. Inter and AC Milan, though, marched on with big wins.

That and so much more in this week’s pod.

