PODCAST: Sassuolo are storming Serie A, but nobody can touch AC Milan

Sassuolo kept up their charge on the 2020/21 Serie A season by extending their unbeaten start with a big win at Napoli in Round 6, but AC Milan stay top as they extended their unbeaten run to 24 games.

Juventus got back to winning ways, as did a heavily-rotated Atalanta, while Inter surprisingly dropped points at home to Parma.

The Forza Italian Football Podcast, thankfully, is here to talk about all of the calcio action from the weekend just gone. Kevin Pogorzelski, Vito Doria and our Rome-based correspondent Alasdair Mackenzie all joined host Conor Clancy on this week’s show, which very nearly didn’t make it to you.

Elsewhere, Lazio scored twice in stoppage time to steal a win at Torino, Sampdoria and Genoa played out a draw in the Derby della Lanterna, Bologna beat Cagliari and there was a whole lot to talk about.

There were goals and there was drama everywhere, so don’t miss this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either Apple Podcasts or Acast, Spotify, and Amazon Music.