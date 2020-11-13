PODCAST SPECIAL: Interview with Herbie Sykes – Author of ‘Juve! 100 Years of an Italian Football Dynasty’

It might be the international break, but the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back again with an extra-special podcast for you!

Conor Clancy spoke to Herbie Sykes – author of ‘Juve! 100 Years of an Italian Football Dynasty’ – to chat all-things Bianconeri, from the club’s history in Piemonte and all across the country to their unique ownership and even the recent signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Based in Torino, Herbie knows La Vecchia Signora and their impact on the city better than most. Whether you love or loathe the Old Lady, this book is essential reading for all fans of Italian football.

