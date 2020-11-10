PODCAST: Step aside Zlatan, it’s Kessie’s time to shine

Everyone drew in Serie A this weekend, with AC Milan, Sassuolo, Juventus, Atalanta, Lazio and Inter all picking up just one point, as six of the 10 games ended all square.

Napoli and Roma were able to capitalise on those around them dropping points, making the top half of the 2020/21 Serie A table look even more exciting than it had before Round 7.

While not much changed in terms of the standings, there were big games and there was plenty to talk about for Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria on the Forza Italian Football Podcast.

There were goals and there was drama everywhere, so don’t miss this week’s pod.

