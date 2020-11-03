Probable line-ups as Atalanta host Liverpool: Williams at the back for the Premier League champions

Liverpool will likely take on Atalanta in Bergamo with 19-year-old Rhys Williams at centre-back as Jurgen Klopp continues to manage Virgil van Dijk’s absence.

Gian Piero Gasperini has his own injury concerns to manage though with Marten de Roon and Robin Gosens both out of the squad for this Champions League matchday-three meeting. Mario Pasalic and Johan Mohica are expected to fill in.

Pierluigi Gollini has returned to training and to being selected in the squad, though Marco Sportiello is expected to start in goal with the No.91 not yet fully fit.

Cristian Romero is expected to accompany Berat Djimsiti and Rafael Toloi at the back for La Dea, while Luis Muriel is set to partner compatriot Duvan Zapata upfront.

Atalanta Probable XI (3-4-1-2): Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Mojica; Gomez; Muriel, Zapata.

Liverpool Probable XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, R Williams, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.